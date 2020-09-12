To the Editor:
I have pondered a long time whether to write this letter. How this state is run is extremely important to me, not only as a soon-to-be former representative, but more importantly as a citizen and taxpayer of Iowa. So with that in mind, I decided to move forward and share my thoughts about why Charlie McClintock is the best choice to serve the people of Linn and Buchanan counties in the Iowa House of Representatives.
This letter is about fiscal responsibility and the spending restraint of our elected officials. We are incredibly fortunate that, over the last decade, state leaders have not only preached conservative budgeting, but practiced it. That’s why Iowa was recently recognized as the top-rated state whose budget can make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. I was proud to be a part of this, and I truly believe that without that Republican leadership, our state could have ended up looking like Illinois, which is buried in debt and higher taxes. Which brings us to the candidates of House District 95.
Charlie McClintock clearly presents himself as the better fit to continue to lead Iowa in a fiscally responsible way. Charlie is a lifelong Iowan who has spent the last 30 years in law enforcement and has lived in Alburnett for 21 of those years, serving as mayor the last three. Charlie will continue with the fiscal restraints that are needed to keep Iowa in a strong financial position for the next decade.
If you are looking for someone who will represent your values, who isn’t interested in playing party politics, and brave enough to vote for the interest of his district, especially on the financial end, then Charlie McClintock is the clear choice for District 95 voters. After all, it’s not the government’s money. It’s yours.
Respectfully,
Rep. Louis J. Zumbach, Coggon