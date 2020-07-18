To the Editor:
As I think about the coming November elections, I become ever more concerned about the outcome. Our state legislature affects all of us Iowans so directly. For that reason, I urge citizens of House District 95 to plan on voting for Christian Andrews.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put health care and health insurance issues front and center. We Iowans have been poorly served in recent years by the Republican governor and legislature. Privatizing Medicaid, taking insurance benefits out of collective bargaining, and co-opting women’s rights to healthcare decisions are at the top of the long list.
It is time for the Iowa legislature to stand up for “everyday Iowans.” That means electing Democrats who are more in tune with the “average Joe and Jane” than with corporate interests or the current president. It is time to elect legislators who will make good decisions and undo poor ones. It is time to elect solid, honest, and caring legislators – individuals like candidate Christian Andrew.
Pat Ouverson
Mount Vernon