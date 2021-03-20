To the Editor:
I made plans to meet a friend from Cedar Falls in Independence for a fun day of exploring and shopping. The three of us patronized numerous stores, and each of us spent money in each shop. We had never been to your town before and therefore we were using our GPS to locate each desired store that we were interested in finding. We were looking for the Little Red School House, which was on our left as we were driving down the road.
We had a great time and each employee/owner was very friendly and appreciated us spending our money in their store. We found out it was the spring open house in town and was even in one store where you took our picture for the local newspaper! That a was a treat.
Two weeks later a letter arrives with a ticket from your city informing me that I and Becki Diani (my friend from CF) had been speeding in a school zone. The video shows us driving west, and I noticed a grove of trees on my left. Come to find out the school was behind those trees. Never did I see the school zone sign, which didn’t have flashing lights which I am accustomed to seeing. Also, no notice of a camera. I saw no children walking on the sidewalk, which the video proves.
I am a retired school teacher, and if I had seen children anywhere around I would have definitely slowed and been aware the area was by a school.
If you are really wanting people to come to your town, then it would be nice to make sure that you are posting the required signs to alert drivers of the school on this road.
Thank you for your time and consideration,
Nancy Lilienthal
Solon