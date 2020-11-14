To the Editor:
I have experienced “Independence Kind” hundreds of times during the past 21 months. These kindnesses came via neighbors, friends, former colleagues, church families, our local medical community, Silver Sneakers, and even casual acquaintances. They came in every form imaginable, and then some.
Independence Kind gestures have helped me get through my husband’s 4-year residency at Lexington Estates (where he received excellent care), his death on Dec. 3, 2019, and my own 21-month journey with rectal cancer. My “cup runs over” with gratitude for the blessings that come from living in a small, caring community like Independence. I had intended to write this note for several weeks, but for one reason or another, procrastinated. And then, the crème de la crème occurred.
Last Friday, after raking a LOT of leaves onto a big tarp on my driveway, I got tired and quit. I hadn’t even made a dent in my l lawn and I had no idea how I was going to get that huge tarp and leaves to the brush dump. But…I’d worry about that the next day. After all, it was 5 o’clock somewhere.
A few minutes later my doorbell rang. I opened the door to see two good-looking, (almost) middle-aged men, grinning at me. I recognized Cory Stoner and Jeff Bonefas immediately. They are, along with 1,398 others, former first grade students of mine. Before I could ask how I could help them, Cory said, “We’ve got the tractor and all kinds of equipment with us and we want to take care of your leaves.”
Wow. I was beyond thrilled. I told them to just come to the door when they were through and I’d pay them. “Absolutely not,” said Jeff. “You’ve already paid your debt. You got us both through first grade.”
An hour later I had a spic and span yard, a clean patio, and two empty folded tarps in front of my garage. There is no place better to live than in a small town, and there is no better profession than teaching. The rewards just keep on coming.
Jacquie McTaggart
Independence