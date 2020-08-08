To the Editor:
There are two ways to vote the straight Republican ticket this fall, just pull one lever or, a better way might be to scan the list of office seekers and vote only for those who embody the ideals and spirit of the Republican Party. Many got elected to office under disguise and their fame comes mostly from conflict with the party that supported them. This is our chance to weed them out.
Whether we are Democrat or Republican, unless we are in leadership, we will have nothing to say in how this Country is run after the election. That magnifies the importance of those we elect and if they hold an aversion to American ideals what will they do when they have the power to remake the Country.
We watch the television as our cities are ravaged. Who has such a thirst for power that the means to capture it are immaterial? All the corruption going on makes me think of those old movies when businessmen had to pay for protection after the very ones giving the protection had sent the threatening thieves to make sure the owners would be submissive and pay up. Who are the instigators behind the destruction today and whose paying the young to destroy their own character far into the future for someone else, to “strut their hour upon the stage” and have the chance to fashion another country in their own anticipated global image?
Part of the solution to end the ravage of our cities is in the hands of the peaceful protesters. They could stay home, then the evil doers couldn’t filter in and out among them using them for cover. Besides, just because protesting is legal doesn’t mean we should make it our permanent occupation.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop