I am writing to speak about my total disgust with the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate for their lack of a mask mandate at the Statehouse. Pat Grassley claims that he cannot enforce a mask mandate. THAT IS A LIE! It is ironic that he was able to enforce a dress code on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, when Representative Beth Goessel-Kroeschell wore jeans to a session and he refused to allow her to debate because of the dress code.
The House and Senate make the Rules of Decorum, and the Sergeant of Arms enforces these rules. The Rules of Decorum state that a motion to change or rescind a standing rule or order of the house requires a one-day notice. This is an easy fix!
With more than 450,000 deaths nationally and more than 5,000 in our state, isn’t it time to stop the games? Masks have repeatedly shown to stop the spread of COVID. Not wearing a mask can hurt, even kill others. It would appear that legislators are more interested in playing stupid political games than respecting the lives of the people that they supposedly are working for.
Thank you for your time,
Sue Johanningmeier
Quasqueton