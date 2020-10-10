To the Editor,
I am writing this letter in support of Joe Payne as he runs for Buchanan County Supervisor. He grew up in the Quasqueton area, raised his family in Independence, and knows both the problems and the good things about living and raising families in rural communities. Joe is a friendly, very approachable guy, and he will be a good listener.
Joe will look out for the betterment of everyone in Buchanan County. Joe, as a younger guy, will see things from a different perspective, which can be a good thing. He is dedicated to his family and volunteers in our community in various different ways, and I plan on voting for Joe. I ask for your support and your vote for Joe Payne Nov. 3.
Jeff Andersen
Independence