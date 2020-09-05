To the Editor:
I am a Republican and I voted for President Trump in 2016, and will vote for him again in 2020. Why? For many reasons but, mainly, for this ONE reason only. I sort of leaned toward pro-choice on the issue of abortion...until I listened to this one particular speech at the Republican National Convention.
I heard pro-life Abby Johnson, and it changed my opinion on this controversial issue. I Googled her and, I quote: “On night No. 2 of the Republican National Convention, the party went all-in on its pro-life stance, by featuring a former Planned Parenthood employee who called the group’s founder ‘racist’ and graphically described abortion procedures.”
I continue, “Abby Johnson, who worked 8 years at Planned Parenthood but is now a ‘pro-life activist,’ said she was appalled by the organization because they continue to honor Margaret Sanger, ‘a racist who believed in eugenics.’”
If you did not hear her speech, and want to know what she said, Google “RNC speaker graphically describes abortion procedure.” After I heard that, I cannot believe our Democratic, Catholic Speaker of the House can, in good conscience, support abortion. Also, after reading one of last week’s editorials, did you notice there was nothing said about the Democratic stand on abortion or the riots/looting (they are NOT peaceful) going on in Democratic-run cities? How convenient.
A side note: Recently, I read Senator Joni Ernst’s book, “Daughter of the Heartland.” I now know why I voted for her, and will again.
Anita E. Bowden
Independence