To the Editor,
It is often said that “all politics is local,” with voters most concerned about issues that affect their personal lives and communities. This is certainly the case in the upcoming election for who will represent us in the Iowa legislature. I want someone in the state legislature who is capable of really listening to constituents, is knowledgeable and stays well-informed, and has the passion and energy to secure a better future for our families and communities. Having known her for over 40 years, I am confident that Pam Egli, candidate for State Senate, District 32, is this person.
As a long-time teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock district, Pam is passionate about education and the vital role that teachers play in educating our children. Pam also wants to make sure that students across the state, especially in rural areas, have access to a top-quality education.
Beyond education, Pam wants to work to assure Iowans have access to affordable health care, especially when it comes to mental health services and the needs of our elders. She is committed to supporting our rural hospitals and nursing homes, making sure that all Iowans have access to high-quality, up-to-date health services.
Pam is a “doer.” She takes an active role in the Waverly community, working to make it a family-friendly, supportive, and vibrant place to live and work. She is dedicated to preserving the vitality of small-town life by expanding and improving infrastructure in rural areas, including roads, bridges, and broadband Internet service.
Indeed, all politics is local. So, get out and vote. And when you vote, I urge you to cast your ballot for Pam Egli, candidate for State Senate, District 32. She will listen and she will do, working enthusiastically to retain all that is good about living in Iowa.
Fred Ribich
Waverly