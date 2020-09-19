To the Editor:
This letter is asking for your support for Pam Egli, as she runs for Iowa Senate District 32. As a retired elementary and middle school teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock schools, Pam understands the need for high-quality education in Iowa. She also understands that a high-quality education prepares workers for everything they will face in the future. Education is the umbrella over which our workforce operates efficiently. Pam understands this. Pam is a great listener and problem solver who will listen to and work for all Iowans.
Pam listens to farmers. Pam realizes Iowa family farms are in a perilous situation financially. She understands the need for good legislation to keep these farms in operation. She understands the unique problems of rural communities as compared to our larger towns, problems with broadband, employment opportunities, wages. She listens to mental and physical health professionals. She feels strongly our rural hospitals and health care providers need good legislation, both on a national and state level, to continue to treat our communities as needs for both physical and mental health treatments increase. Pam listens to educators, both administrators and classroom teachers, and all staff. A good education is so important, both in Pre-K through 12 and beyond, whether it is for job training or a four-year degree.
Pam understands the value of voting. Your vote is your voice. Democracy gets stronger when you exercise your right to vote. Join me on or before November 3 to vote for Pam Egli.
Peggy Magner
Independence