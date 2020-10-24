To the Editor:
It has been a privilege to be a volunteer on Pam Egli’s campaign team while she is running for the Iowa Senate seat currently held by Craig Johnson. As her campaign coordinator, I have worked with Pam on various facets of her campaign and have spent a lot of time with her in Zoom meetings, on the phone, in townhall meetings at community parks and traveling through Iowa District 32. You get to know a person quite well when you work with them every day. Let me tell you what I have learned.
Pam listens. Pam observes. Pam learns. Pam leads. Pam cares.
I didn’t really know Pam before I started on this journey with her. I knew who she was and knew she was well-respected in the community. Now I can tell you so much more. Pam is the type of person you want to have as a friend. You want her to teach your children. And you should definitely want her to represent you in Des Moines!
Pam will have your best interests in mind. She will listen to you and do research on topics of concern. Her experience as both president and chief contract negotiator of the local teacher’s association has shown that she is not only a natural leader, but that she knows how to work with people to find common ground to reach good decisions. This is the kind of leader we need in the Iowa Senate.
Vote for Pam Egli for Iowa Senate District 32. You will be glad you did!
Regards,
Debbe Baker
Pam Egli for Senate Campaign Coordinator
Waverly