To the Editor:
I feel it is important that the citizens of Independence become aware of upcoming changes by the Mayor in appointments for the Library Board.
Currently Craig Ankersjernet and Greg DeBoar are the two longest tenured Board Members having served 16 years and 4 years respectively. Both appointments are up in July and the Mayor has indicated they will not be reappointed even though both have submitted their interest in continuing their duties.
There has been significant issues between City Hall and the Library Board over the last year. Both sides have done extensive joint training to better communicate with each other and the current board is very optimistic that going forward this communication can improve. To lose two members who come with a wealth of knowledge, diversity, as well as a true interest in our library would be devastating and unnecessary.
The Mayor needs to know that consistency is what is needed to further our trajectory towards a common goal of transparency and working in tandem with the City.
Please reach out to the Mayor and allow the Library Board to continue its momentum.
Change for change sake does not always result in progress.
Robin Bleichner, Independence