To the Editor:
Covid cases and deaths increasing at a terrible rate, but President Trump says, “we’re rounding the bend, and it’s going away.” Just like he said, “Climate change is just a hoax.” It’s common for the religious extremists to DENY the facts, evidence, and reality. I’m for “religion” except 1) when it blocks out the ability to REASON and SEE the EVIDENCE, and 2) when they force their old archaic oppressive standards and taboos into law and onto everyone ELSE. They don’t want to admit that human activity and every kind of pollution are causing climate change, because they don’t want to admit that “BIRTH CONTROL” is necessary.
The Republicans have effectively politicalized/Republicanized the U.S. Supreme Court by changing the long-standing rule that it required a 60 percent vote to approve a new judge to the court, to only requiring a 50 percent vote in the Senate, so they could get their favorites in. Also by refusing a Democrat nominee in 2016, saying we cannot seat a new judge during an election year, but then changing that rule this year because it’s a “REPUBLICAN” nominee. I hope the Democrats win the election, and then “stack the court with more Democrat nominees.” It would only be “fair.”
This is not to say that President Trump is a “religious extremist,” but he is pressured by them, and he wants their “votes.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner