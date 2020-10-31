To the Editor:
“It is in the air!” President Donald Trump said these words in a taped February interview with Bob Woodward. Unfortunately, the public would not hear those words from the president’s mouth until September, eight months later when the tape was released. Regardless of the labyrinth of mixed messages and attempts to look the other way, we must remain vigilant. Our president has told us; scientists and medical experts have told us: It is in the air.
The coronavirus has become a political football in a game that should never have been played. We should have all been on the same team. Our opponent should have been the virus, not each other. One can argue the details of the timetable, but going forward, the words of our president should be our mantra. “It is in the air!”
In the final presidential debate, as the U.S. faces a surge in hospitalizations, it is disturbing to hear our president say that 99 percent of coronavirus patients recover. Did he really think he would not be fact checked?
According to NBC News, there was a study of 18- to 34-year-olds published recently in JAMA Internal Medicine that included 3,200 patients. “21 percent required intensive care, 10 percent required ventilation, and close to 3 percent died.”
Doctors are also seeing signs of ongoing side effects in some patients. Ninety-nine percent of those patents had to continue convalescence in other facilities after being discharged. Imagine how these numbers escalate when you study patients over the age of 35, particularly our senior citizens.
Are any of us expendable? Is there something we can do personally? As we await a vaccine, we can all be team players. Protect yourself. Protect others. It is STILL in the air.
Donna Whitehead
Center Point