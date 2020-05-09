To the editor:
My name is Jianggaowa Zhu. I use my English name Hillary here. I am a foreign-exchange student from China. I came to Independence, Iowa, last August. So far it has been a wonderful year for me to live and go to school here. People here are really friendly and care about each other. Students and teachers at high school helped me out when I have questions. My host family explained things to me when I had cultural shocks. I have experienced a lot and learned much about American culture. Now I want to say thank [to] everyone who has helped me out.
I am proud of being a Mustang basketball player, archer, and Tiger swimmer. I was really happy that our archery team qualified for state and I got to go. We did great and qualified for nationals. Thanks for all the work the coaches have done. I remember coach Dave helped me find the aiming point after I lost it, unfortunately. We moved the target and changed the bow over and over again. He was not impatient or mad at all. I could not get the score in the state tournament without him, Paul, and other coaches. Thank[s] everybody here for helping me and making my exchange year colorful. Surely I am grateful to my host family and the excellent farm experience. I love these animals and planting stuff. Independence is a small town full of loving people. I enjoyed everything here, except for the extremely cold winter.
I wish you guys all stay healthy mentally and physically. Hope to see you guys in the future. Go Mustangs!
Jianggaowa Zhu
China