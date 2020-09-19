To the Editor:
Donald Trump is a dictator wannabe. He worships Putin, Kim Jong Un of Korea, the Prince of Saudi Arabia, and other autocrats. He envies their power and wealth, and is working his way toward dictatorship by corrupting the departments of our government.
Trump has corrupted the Justice Department by installing A.G. William Barr to do his bidding, protecting him and his partners in crime – like Stone. Instead of Barr representing the people, he is doing everything he can to get Trump re-elected. They are a disgrace to our justice system.
Trump has corrupted the DHS and CDEC by installing his cronies to suppress and manipulate data and advice of the departments.
Trump corrupted the EPA by appointing Pruitt and Wheeler to weaken pollution regulations, and the biofuel industry. They claim to finally deny waivers for Big Oil, but wait until after the election and see what happens.
Trump has corrupted the Department of Homeland Security by appointing Wolfe to suppress intelligence on Russia’s interference in our elections. They are trying to “create” dirt on Biden.
Trump has corrupted the U.S. Postal Service by installing Mr. DeJoy to slow down the mail. We must be vigilant so no ballots disappear in the upcoming election.
Trump is working toward creating a Supreme Court to protect him and do his bidding. Two more appointments and he will reach that goal.
Finally, Trump has corrupted Republican congressmen and senators. These once-conservative lions and tigers have become a bunch of sheep afraid to stand up to Trump and for our values. Grassley and Ernst are prime examples.
If we want to live in a democracy, we need to stop this dangerous man and vote him out of office November 3.
Nels Wehner
Independence