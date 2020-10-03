To the Editor:
Per Webster’s Dictionary, nepotism is “the act of showing favoritism to relatives in the workforce.” This is something that needs to [be] highly avoided in government when taxpayers’ dollars are used to compensate county employees.
This brings to question with Joe Payne (candidate for Buchanan County Supervisor) having his wife and sister as Buchanan County employees [.H]ow could he participate in their employee labor contract negotiations or anything that had to do with promotion, reassignment, or disciplinary actions of them, all important functions[?] These are things Clayton Ohrt (present Buchanan County Supervisor) would not have to abstain from and can fulfill all his duties as Buchanan County Supervisor.
Clayton Ohrt has the knowledge and experience to carry out the requirements of Buchanan County Supervisor and has proven himself since being elected in 2016 by doing an outstanding job since serving.
Cindy and Dick Hoffman
Independence