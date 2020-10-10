To the Editor,
I am writing this letter to encourage all Buchanan County citizens to vote for Joe Payne for Buchanan County Supervisor. Why would I do that, you ask? Because Joe demonstrates many qualities and abilities that I look for in a County Supervisor.
He has displayed insight as evidenced by his contacting the County Auditor and the Iowa Secretary of State to make sure that he was eligible to run before even electing to do so. Joe is open minded, hardworking, fair, and QN honest family man. He volunteers his time serving on the Building Directions for Family Board. His job as Iowa regional director for the Youth Sports Foundation demonstrates his ability to organize and coordinate large groups of people for a common goal. Joe also shows us that he has not forgot his roots as he remains a member of the Quasqueton Historical Society and the Veterans Memorial Fund, even though he no longer lives in Quasqueton. He is also a member of St John’s Catholic Church.
Long story short, I am presenting you with the facts about Joe Payne and why he is more than qualified to be our next Buchanan County Supervisor. So don’t forget to VOTE FOR JOE PAYNE!
Thank you for your time,
Sue Johanningmeier
Quasqueton