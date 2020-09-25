To the Editor:
Fellow Americans — Theresa Greenfield likes to call herself a farm kid, but the fact is, she lives in one of Iowa’s wealthiest zip codes and doesn’t pay a bit of attention to rural voters in our state. Ms. Greenfield can’t be bothered to visit nearly half of Iowa’s counties, including Buchanan County, and when she does travel the state, she doesn’t hold public events. Theresa Greenfield makes plenty of time for her wealthy donors, but she can’t seem to fit folks like us into her schedule. Unfortunately for Ms. Greenfield, her DC donors aren’t the ones voting in this election. Iowans are fed up with politicians ignoring rural voters. Theresa Greenfield is yet another elitist liberal trying to enrich herself off the backs of hardworking folks who she couldn’t care less about.
Buckley Necker
Buchanan County Republican Chair
Lamont
To the Editor:
We’re stupid to believe we’re so safe in our nanny seat belts while there are big rig truckers speeding, or asleep, or texting, or distracted, or following to close.
There’s been an ‘explosion in the numbers of big rig trucks’ in recent years, but no big increase in the numbers of commercial enforcement personnel to properly police them.
If lawmakers tried to get better laws and enforcement on large trucks, the trucking lobbyists would shoot down any efforts.
Herman Lenz
Sumner
To the Editor:
We should elect Christian Andrews as State Representative in District 95 and Eric Green as State Senator in District 48.
They are like us—they get up every day and get the job done. (Christian works for the Mt. Vernon maintenance department and Eric owns Diamond Pi pizzeria in his hometown of Monticello.)
But unlike most of us, they’ve volunteered for the big, hard, important job of serving in public office.
Eric Green and Christian Andrews are giving us a chance to have two more citizen legislators who will promote: re-investment in public education for Iowa’s young people, a living wage for Iowa workers, and a fairer, finer Iowa for all of us.
Sharon Hannen
Center Point
I would like you to consider re-electing Clayton Ohrt to the county supervisor position. I know Clayton to be a person of integrity and approachable to the concerns regarding Buchanan County. Because he is a lifelong resident of this county and has past experience as a county supervisor, Clayton is aware of the issues facing our county and its residents. He understands and takes seriously the problems of both our urban and rural areas and, therefore, works hard to resolve these issues.
In conjunction with the Iowa State Road Research Team, the Iowa DNR, and the county engineer, he has incorporated waste plastics for use in blends for road bases and overlays. Together with the county engineer and other board members, an issue of concern for Clayton is finding better ways to maintain our stressed roadway infrastructure. This has led to various test areas on our Buchanan County roads.
Because he feels that maintaining a budget that does not overburden the taxpayer is important, Clayton found outside funding to remove an underground fuel tank from courthouse grounds, and also eliminated one gas meter and one electric meter. Money was saved when he moved the courthouse to natural gas usage at a commercial rate. These are only a few ways that Clayton has been proactive in his service to our county.
As a veteran who has proudly served our country in the United States Navy, Clayton is now actively involved in veterans organizations.
Clayton would now like to continue to serve the citizens of Buchanan County. I hope that you will join me in voting for Clayton Ohrt as our Buchanan County supervisor.