I didn’t know Craig Johnson in 2016. But, he quickly showed me exactly who he was. I can’t trust him.
“He’s a nice guy,” was the answer I’d get when I’d ask someone why they supported him in 2016.
Yet, right out of the gate, “Mr. Nice Guy” chose party over people, and voted to gut Chapter 20.
He voted to strip collective bargaining rights away from public-service employees, disempowering our valuable essential workers.
(Not insignificantly, those were the same rights that the Republican governor, Robert D. Ray, had supported for Iowa’s essential workers. But then, Gov. Ray’s philosophy was to build people up, not knock them down.)
Craig Johnson then admitted that he didn’t even respect our essential workers enough to read the bill that he gave his seal of approval.
After that bait-and-switch, how can I trust him? Lies of omission are just as manipulative as any.
What’s Craig not telling us now that he’ll do at his first chance? Privatize IPERS? Gut public schools’ funding even further? Continue the losing path of privatization of Medicaid, inflicting even more pain on families?
I do my homework.
I have friends in Waverly that know Pam Egli, and I’ve talked with them.
Pam is a highly regarded professional, a retired public school teacher, someone who gives to the community, an excellent communicator, and a person of high integrity. And, yes, “she’s even a very nice gal.”
Vote Pam Egli for State Senator. She’ll make you proud.
Julie Johnson
Hazleton