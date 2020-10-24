To the Editor:
There has been a letter released for public view that seems to have been written more to degrade a person than to promote another, and way too much of that kind of rhetoric is going on in today’s world.
The letter in opposition to me (Clayton Ohrt) has misleading statements and untruths. What is really upsetting to me and hurtful to my wife (Doris) is bringing up her past. When my wife was a teenager, she lost both her mother and close brother to death, and for her to have to revisit those memories by a person in a public letter she thought was a friend HURTS.
My wife and I love living in Buchanan County, and I will always do my best to be a good public servant and steward while serving as Buchanan County Supervisor and keep Buchanan County a great place for people to say they are proud to live here, and that is why my immediate family lives here.
So I ask people to think harder before putting something in writing for the public to view that is hurtful, especially things about an innocent spouse who is not the one running for an office.
Shame on the B.J. newspaper for publishing a hurtful Letter to the Editor on Saturday, October 17, 2020, that I feel seems to even violate their own code of ethics for a Letter to the Editor.
God bless America.
Clayton Ohrt
Independence