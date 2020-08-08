To the Editor:
Everyone is invited to a friendly, positive, and uplifting “Life and Liberty Walk: in Independence on Saturday, August 15, at the Riverwalk Bandshell Park. We will meet at the park at 1 p.m. for a time of fellowship, patriotic singing, and prayer before walking a nice “two-mile” walk through town.
Non-walkers are certainly welcome to stick around and listen to music while the walkers are enjoying their walk. After the walk, everyone will gather together to share their experiences and listen to any comments from the group. This walk and get-together is simply to be a positive and uplifting time for anyone interested in the Fruit of the Spirit of love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness, goodness, patience, and faith.
See you at the park at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15.
John and Deb Sheda
Independence