The daily news has convinced me, simply out of fairness, come November, to vote a straight Republican ticket. When an individual steps out and offers his service to lead a nation and limits his actions to the constitution, that person deserves a helping hand and some appreciation.
President Trump has not been given a fair chance and certainly no helping hand, he’s had parts of our society, like a gorilla, on his back from the beginning of his administration. Then too: the liberal media misleads the country with wayward interpretations of the President’s words and actions. China mixed a contemptible concoction that took irreplaceable lives and robbed us of a fabulous economy. Someone has decided that this is the time to capitalize on disorder in our streets. Leaders, whom we elected, continuously block beneficial ideas coming from the White House. There are two contrary sets of news: one progressive, one conservative, we are left to decipher between the two and vote on a solution.
To be apathetic at this time in OUR history may invite an administration back into power whose plans make no room for the Creator of the universe. During the previous administration people hesitated to say, Merry Christmas, remember? As Whittaker Chambers (an ex-communist) wrote in Witness “...a man without God exhibits an intolerable shallowness of thought combined with incalculable mischief of action. There has never been a society or a nation without God. But history is cluttered with the wreckage of nations that became indifferent to God and died.”
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop