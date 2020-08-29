To the Editor:
When I had the privilege of representing Senate District 32, I made a priority of visiting every community door-to-door and partaking in community celebrations every year, not just during an election year. I was there to listen to folks’ concerns and share what the legislature was doing to address these concerns. I know first and foremost the needs of our rural schools as, I have seen the funding cuts and decreased accessibility and opportunity for our students. Also, consider the dubious decision to reopen schools at the present time and conditions.
The ongoing mental and physical health care crisis has not been adequately addressed. Rural infrastructure including broadband Internet must be a priority if our rural communities are to offer a competitive business climate.
One party rule has governed the legislature the last several years. Powerful interest groups have had their way for too long. It is time for a change. I believe Pam Egli can help implement that change. Her education background, willingness to listen, and concern for maintaining the vitality of rural life and Iowa’s great small towns make her the best choice to represent our Iowa Senate District 32, and she has my full endorsement.
Brian Schoenjahn
Former Iowa Senator, District 32