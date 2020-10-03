To the Editor:
Christian Andrews is the candidate who will best represent the hardworking people of Iowa House District 95. As a public works machine operator for the City of Mount Vernon, he spends his workdays helping to solve problems and working to improve service to others in his community. He understands the challenges wage earners face in providing for their families in difficult times. Yet, as a former small business owner, he also understands the challenges confronting Main Street and family farmers. He has the breadth of experience to fairly represent all Iowans.
As a community member, he is quick to volunteer his time, whether it be to improve public education or the quality of life within his community.
As the father of two teenagers, he understands public education is the investment that buys us a bright economic future. Having a child with a pre-existing medical condition, he knows how important affordable healthcare is to a family’s economic security.
As a state legislator, Christian Andrews will truly represent the hardworking citizens of District 95. He will act to strengthen all components of Iowa’s communities: our productive workers, our Main Street businesses, our family farms, and our school children. More importantly, he has the integrity that Iowans can always count on to do the right thing. Vote for Christian Andrews for Iowa House!
Richard Whitehead
Center Point