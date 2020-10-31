I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jodi Grover for almost 20 years: as one of my students, as a work study in our department, and as a colleague. I’ve seen Jodi grow, mature, and gather knowledge through these years. She has taken the opportunity to be a lifelong learner and use her background and skills to improve herself and, hence, our district that she hopes to represent. She is a champion for education, health care, and agriculture. She’ll bring her background and experiences that will make her successful and a strong representative for all constituents.
Her qualities simply cannot be duplicated by her opponent. Jodi possesses a strong intellect and common sense. She earned a master’s degree to be better in her field. Jodi is not afraid of a hard day’s work; she has put in many hours on the family farm as well as in her job in education. She will do what it takes to get the job done.
Her years as a senate clerk have allowed her to make numerous connections in Des Moines and beyond, which will pay dividends to this district. She has door-knocked and talked with constituents to discover their viewpoints and needs.
There isn’t a better suited candidate to represent this legislative district! She’ll know what to do and how to make it happen the day she is sworn in; there is no learning curve here; she’s accustomed to how our legislature works and what must be done to make policy happen in Iowa.
Based on Jodi’s expertise, knowledge, common sense, and commitment to her district, she is the only logical choice for our representative in House District 64.
I urge you to vote for Jodi Grover!
Dr. Cindy Waters
Independence