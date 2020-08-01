Your co Sheriff was on radio telling about “the great increase in speeding”.
That “hazard and killer” of drivers speeding, even over 100 M.P.H. should be blamed on the Motor vehicle manufacturers, and on our lawmakers for not forcing them to put “tamper proof speed governers on all vehicles”. They know that teen agers and hell on wheels drivers will buy and drive such killer machines, and there isnt enough effective law enforcement to properly deal with them.
I heard that Remington firearms got sued because they built too much firepower into some kind of gun. Why hasnt some hot shot Law firm sued the motor vehicle manufacturers for building too much speed and power into their machines, which causes crashes and deaths?
There is an even better system which would stop speeding. Google search for “intelligent speed adaptation”. A system where the vehicles computer is linked to the G.P.S. so it cannot go faster than the speed limit on any roads.
Just try to get any of the above through our lawmakers, who get their election funding from Big Money/Big Business places and people who think their “time, profits and schedule” are more important than the lives that get sacrificed. To them, “freedom” means the right to run over “other lives”.
The religionist lawmakers call themselves “pro-life” by getting laws in effect to force Women to carry pregnancies that came from rape or incest, but these same lawmakers and religionists vote for more crashes and death, for more speed, and to get rid of effective enforcement (cameras). Their hypocrisy and inconsistencies are the one issue that made me dump religion.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa