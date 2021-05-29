To the Editor:
My name is Matthew Tudor, I am a citizen here in Independence, and am a part of the Troop 47 Scout troop. I am writing to you this letter to share and voice my opinion of the latest on the Fourth of July, and the upcoming concerts of Justin Moore and the band Daughtry.
Sadly, I will not be able to attend this year, since I am going to South Carolina to go for Basic Training at Fort Jackson for the National Guard. Yet I just want to share some opinions toward the singer Justin Moore.
I really enjoy the music that Justin Moore makes, especially when he supports the men and women that serve overseas in the armed forces. He is one of my favorite country music artists, and he is definitely one of the few artists that I would love to meet and love to listen to in person. Yet however I have never heard of, or heard any one song from the band Daughtry. From what I have heard from little talk and conversations from close friends and family that may listen to them. I have heard great things about them.
I may not be able to come and see the concert in person this year, but yet I am very happy that we are having great artists come to Independence. As well as having a concert this year and having people enjoy these great artists come to our small town and perform for us.
Matthew Tudor
Independence