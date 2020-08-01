To the Editor:
How you feel about President Trump is no concern of ours. In this country we still have the freedom to choose the candidate we feel can best lead our country and maintain our freedoms. We still have the freedom to express our preferences be it with signs, flags, or other symbols. You do not, however, have the freedom to trespass on private property and take or damage those signs or flags that show our choice for president. Nearly every Trump sign in Buchanan County has been taken. That has always been, and will continue to be, called stealing.
As much as we disagreed with Obama and his policies, we never considered defacing or stealing his signs. These signs are part of the political process in our elections. If you don’t approve of a political candidate, then maybe you should leave our signs alone and put out signs endorsing your candidate. Character should count as we proceed down this election process. It is time to rethink your methods of promoting your candidate and return the signs that do not belong to you.
Kitty Rehberg
Rowley, Iowa
and Renita Wieland
Independence, Iowa