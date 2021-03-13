I am a Christian, an American, a conservative, and I am pro-life, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe marriage is only for one man and one woman, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I vote my convictions, not a political party, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe the baby in the womb is a person, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe sex is not a product for sale, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe our schools should educate, not indoctrinate, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe judges should judge, not legislate, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe in school choice, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe the best welfare program is a home with a mother and father, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe our Constitution, not the laws of any other nation, should be the sole source for legal decision-making, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe the liberal media are big-time biased, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe capitalism nurtured by Christian ethics is the best economic system for any society, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe socialism will make us all equally poor, and I’m not ashamed of it.
I believe I have one earthly life to live, and I intend to live it fighting for those things I believe. And you know what? I’m not ashamed of it.
Mary Jane Svoboda, Aurora
Renita Wieland, Independence
Ruth Hamilton, Independence
Kitty Rehberg, Rowley
Sharon Fairchild, Winthrop
Kathryn Ratliff, Independence