Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

I am a Christian, an American, a conservative, and I am pro-life, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe marriage is only for one man and one woman, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I vote my convictions, not a political party, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe the baby in the womb is a person, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe sex is not a product for sale, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe our schools should educate, not indoctrinate, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe judges should judge, not legislate, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe in school choice, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe the best welfare program is a home with a mother and father, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe our Constitution, not the laws of any other nation, should be the sole source for legal decision-making, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe the liberal media are big-time biased, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe capitalism nurtured by Christian ethics is the best economic system for any society, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe socialism will make us all equally poor, and I’m not ashamed of it.

I believe I have one earthly life to live, and I intend to live it fighting for those things I believe. And you know what? I’m not ashamed of it.

Mary Jane Svoboda, Aurora

Renita Wieland, Independence

Ruth Hamilton, Independence

Kitty Rehberg, Rowley

Sharon Fairchild, Winthrop

Kathryn Ratliff, Independence

Trending Food Videos