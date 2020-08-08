To the Editor:
We must elect Democrat Christian Andrews to the Iowa House. Christian will take to the House a common-sense focus on the people and their rights.
One more example of poor decisions by the Republican-dominated legislature: Republican Secretary of State sent absentee ballot request forms to all registered Iowans for the June primary election because of the concern with COVID. Voter turnout was a record high. The governor and Republicans took away that possibility for the general election. What reason would there be but to discourage people from voting?
As a result, some county auditors (including Linn) made plans to send out ballot requests to all registered voters, including information about how to obtain a voter ID number if you don’t have a driver’s license. Now the Republican legislators are giving the State Auditor permission to send out ballot request forms, but he may NOT send information about the confusing ID number.
Most voters have a driver’s license and, thus, a driver’s license number. But not all voters do. Some folks may be confused about the voter ID number and may just not vote. Is that the intent of the Republicans?
So, first the Republicans nixed an absentee ballot method that worked well. Then they reinstated the method, but will not allow information that explains the part of the request that confuses some voters.
Confused yet?
House District 95 needs to elect a representative who will take to the House a common-sense focus on the people and their rights: Christian Andrews.
Bridget O’Connor
Mount Vernon