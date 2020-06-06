To the Editor:
Thank you to our library and One Book One Independence!
I’ve lived in Independence for almost three years now and have taken part in three One Book One journeys which I’ve totally enjoyed! I had never heard about this program until I saw several books laying on the counter at a local store and asked about it. I had no idea what all it entailed but am so glad I jumped on board!
The committee needs to be highly praised because not only must it be difficult to pick out a book they feel the whole community will enjoy, but choosing programming to go along with the book’s subject can’t be an easy task! And then to get a phone call a couple weeks ago that I was a winner of the movie basket drawing (Starlight Cinema gift card, popcorn, DVD and candy) was icing on the cake! Since the library was still closed at that time, I was met outside by an employee wearing a mask (like most of are these days, unfortunately) who placed the basket in my car – she made it a very safe hand-off!
Thank you so much for everyone involved with the One Book One Independence program, and keep up the great work!
Sandy Martin Independence