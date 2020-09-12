To the Editor:
Pam Egli has my vote for State Senate District 32, and I hope she will have yours.
She has been a long-time respected teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock school system. She was the head negotiator for teachers in her union for eight years; she is a leader! Pam believes all students have the right to a top-notch education and that our education system needs improving in Iowa.
Iowa was once viewed as having the best public school system in the U.S. We need dedicated elected officials that will work across the aisle to make that happen again!
Pam is committed to making rural Iowa an even better place to live. She will work to expand health care accessibility, improve infrastructure including broadband and high-speed Internet, better roads and bridges.
She will be a strong advocate for farmers, she knows their importance. Pam will stand up to big business, she is focused on maintaining the vitality of rural life and small towns.
Pam will make us PROUD!
Ellen Gaffney, Hazleton