To the Editor:
Thank you, Matt (or whoever painted it), for the Matt Loves Rebecca sign on the Independence water tower (by the courthouse). This is probably the most interesting thing that’s happened in this boring old town in years.
Somebody should start a petition to present to the city to leave the sign on the water tower. This will be better publicity than the stupid slogan Independence has now. Even if the sign was a joke and there is no Matt and Rebecca, leave it up. If they do find out who painted it, let him be the grand marshal in the Fourth of July parade (next year). I believe more people will see it than the Freedom Rock, plus it didn’t cost the city anything.
If nobody does look at it, the turkey vultures seem to love it.
Dave Becker
Independence
Editor’s Note: Prior to the printing of this letter, the sign has been removed and that area of the water tower has been repainted. An individual has turned himself in regarding this matter. Look for the story in today’s newspaper.