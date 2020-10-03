Note: This letter ran in the September 26 issue of the Bulletin Journal without the name and city of its author. The letter, with attribution, is run again in its entirety this week. Our staff regrets the error.
To the Editor:
I would like you to consider re-electing Clayton Ohrt to the county supervisor position. I know Clayton to be a person of integrity and approachable to the concerns regarding Buchanan County. Because he is a lifelong resident of this county and has past experience as a county supervisor, Clayton is aware of the issues facing our county and its residents. He understands and takes seriously the problems of both our urban and rural areas and, therefore, works hard to resolve these issues.
In conjunction with the Iowa State Road Research Team, the Iowa DNR, and the county engineer, he has incorporated waste plastics for use in blends for road bases and overlays. Together with the county engineer and other board members, an issue of concern for Clayton is finding better ways to maintain our stressed roadway infrastructure. This has led to various test areas on our Buchanan County roads.
Because he feels that maintaining a budget that does not overburden the taxpayer is important, Clayton found outside funding to remove an underground fuel tank from courthouse grounds, and also eliminated one gas meter and one electric meter. Money was saved when he moved the courthouse to natural gas usage at a commercial rate. These are only a few ways that Clayton has been proactive in his service to our county.
As a veteran who has proudly served our country in the United States Navy, Clayton is now actively involved in veterans organizations.
Clayton would now like to continue to serve the citizens of Buchanan County. I hope that you will join me in voting for Clayton Ohrt as our Buchanan County supervisor.
Renita Wieland
Independence