To the Editor:
Significant improvements in our infrastructure of schools, roads, bridges, broadband Internet, community recreation facilities, water supply and sanitation are necessary. Without such investments, our communities become frayed and behind the times.
Pam Egli is a strong advocate of infrastructure maintenance, and improvement. She will work in the Iowa Senate, representing us, to put Iowa education back at the top, to fund and maintain roads and bridges, and perhaps most importantly, for statewide broadband Internet. I especially like that she is able and ready to have a public discussion of this year’s campaign issues with her opponent, whereas he is not yet willing to do so. I wonder why? Please vote.
David Fredrick
Waverly