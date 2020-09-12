To the Editor:
Well, here we are again. November 3 is just around the corner and we have to decide who the best person is to represent us in these elected positions. I would like to give my support to Clayton Ohrt for another term as Buchanan County Supervisor. Clayton has done an excellent job in this role as supervisor, and I feel he gives us as taxpayers efficient common sense decisions, he takes his responsibilities as supervisor as a privilege, and has always been community minded. I really feel that Clayton gives a good blend to our board and would encourage to you to re-elect him to serve as our county supervisor.
Kent Neighbor, Winthrop