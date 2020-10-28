To the Editor:
As our election season comes to a close, Pam Egli’s opponent has implied in a radio ad and stated in a mail piece that she will defund the police if elected. What makes it ironic is the voting record of her incumbent opponent in this senate race who has claimed to have opposed proposals to defund police.
The following is his voting record in the Iowa Senate:
- He voted for cuts to the Department of Public Safety and probation and parole officers. In Senate File 130, the Republicans voted to cut the department by $1 million and the Department of Corrections by $5.5 million (SF 130, January 30, 2017, SJ 281).
- He voted to cut funding for community corrections, which provides probation and parole officers. Was cut by over $900,000.
- He voted to tie the hands of local governments in their budget procedures (Senate File 634, April 24, 2019, SJ 1102), making it harder for local governments to fund police and sheriff’s departments.
- He cut the budgets of social services that could provide mental health and other emergency services instead of law enforcement officers. That hurts law enforcement, too.
These are facts that can be checked out. Remember also, this was all done well before the pandemic emergency. This letter is to share information. People who spend time in the senate also are answerable to their constituents for their votes. Ads can be misleading. His votes in the Iowa Senate count, and so do ours.
Vote for Pam Egli, Iowa Senate District 32.
Gene Ficken
Former State Representative
Independence