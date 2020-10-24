To the Editor:
Pam Egli is exactly who we need as our State Senator. She is an honest person who cares deeply about our communities.
As an educator for the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, Pam worked tirelessly to provide quality learning to her students. She is a fierce advocate for public education and educators. Because of her experience, she knows how to work with parents, education professionals, and administrators. Most importantly, she knows how to communicate effectively, bring people together, and compromise.
Pam truly cares about people and the concerns families are facing in Iowa, not just big corporations and their special interests. Additionally, she is relentless and thorough in her pursuit of the facts. Pam will work with experts as well as listen and build working relationships with her constituents. Pam will take her job seriously by reading entire bills prior to taking any action or casting any votes.
Pam’s expertise in collaboration is a skill much needed in Des Moines.
I believe she will not put her party before the people of her district. I urge you to support Pam Egli. She is the best candidate for our district.
Cathy Butler
Independence