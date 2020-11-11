To the Editor:
Here's a big thank you to the Independence Third Grade Teachers, especially Ms. Lukes, and Fred Smock with the super Buchanan County Trails Association for sponsoring the free bikes and helmets to students as needed. This wonderful program supports healthy exercise and facilitates the development of an appreciation for our fragile environment. Such a generous gift extended to these students fosters hope, gives joy and a feeling of importance which then yields a positive attitude adjustment. We all need a positive attitude to help us through the difficulties of growing up and in growing old. The feeling of being special enough to be invested in will stay with the recipients for many years to come. Thank you so very much for caring and sharing!