To the Editor:
I am submitting this letter to voice my strong support for Christian Andrews. He is running for State Representative in District 95 (Alburnett, Central City, Center Point, Lisbon, Walker, Coggon, Mount Vernon, Springville, and Palo). Christian is a dedicated public works employee, a devoted family man, and an enthusiastic community volunteer. He has revealed himself to be an intelligent and caring citizen with a passion for serving others in need. I am not surprised that he has made the commitment and sacrifices necessary to run for office.
Christian will first and foremost listen to and address the priorities and concerns of folks in our communities. He possesses the abilities and energy to provide leadership in a state legislature that has been hobbled by partisanship, special interest money, and unwelcome out-of-state influence. It is especially vital in this challenging time that we elect thoughtful and compassionate leaders like Christian Andrews.
I hope my fellow District 95 neighbors will get to know Christian as he campaigns virtually this summer and that you will join me in voting for him in November.
Steve DeVries
Mount Vernon