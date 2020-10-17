To the Editor:
I have known Jodi Grover since she was 12 years old, as she was one of my students at East Buchanan School. Jodi is and always has been a person of great integrity and kindness. She was helpful to other kids, and that kindness and helpfulness is with her today as she runs for House District 64.
Jodi has four passions in her life: faith, family, a good education for all, and concern for the family farm. Her high regard for her faith and family help her as she works to make good, quality education more accessible for all. Faith and family also will help her work to solve economic problems facing family farms. She experiences this firsthand with her family farm in her background.
Jodi will work hard for Iowa. She will work hard to keep the family farm alive and financially healthy. Jodi knows that connecting financially healthy farms and small businesses make for healthy communities. She is smart to know that good public education is the cornerstone for building a good community, and funding public education is vital to building an economically strong community.
Please vote for Jodi Grover for House District 64 on November 3
Peggy Magner
Independence