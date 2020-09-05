To the Editor:
Ever since I moved to Iowa, I’ve appreciated the opportunity to write to Iowa legislators with both my concerns and my appreciation for their attention to the needs of families, schools, and small towns. During this last legislative session, however, I’ve been bitterly disappointed, not only in the actions taken but the lack of knowledge and understanding of these needs.
I long for the days when we had legislators with children in the public schools, who live in small towns, own small businesses, and understand the challenges of feeding a family and keeping up a home and job. That’s why I’m so excited to hear that Christian Andrews is running for the District 95 seat!
Christian lives in Mount Vernon and works for the city. He’s well aware of community challenges and the needs of small-town citizens. He has a “service mentality”…not the ego of being a big-shot legislator in Des Moines. If there is a need, he’s ready to learn more and do something about it.
He still has children in the public schools and is aware of the challenges teachers face every day. He’s willing to listen and to learn. And he won’t be sending back those inane email messages: “Thank you for your email. Your views are important to me.” (end of message!)…and you never hear again. He will take seriously his goal of representing what Iowans need and want!
That’s why I’m joyfully voting for Christian Andrews for the Iowa House of Representatives.
Kay Graber
Mount Vernon