This November, I will be supporting and voting for Christian Andrews for Statehouse District 95.
Chris is a voice greatly needed in the legislature today. We’ve watched as vote after vote has gone against working families, educators, public employees, women, college students, and general issues of government transparency.
The remarkable events of 2020 have laid bare the inability of the present legislature to deal with both medical and natural disasters. Taken as a one-two punch, COVID-19 and the recent derecho have dealt District 95 challenges which will need to be swiftly considered this January when the legislature convenes.
As a public employee for Mount Vernon, Chris has seen firsthand how a small town must respond to widespread disaster. District 95 as well as Linn and Buchanan counties were clearly in the teeth of the storm which has affected so many.
We need a voice in Des Moines who knows the dramatic impact that public employees have on the residents of their towns and cities.
Chris can be that voice if you join me in supporting him.
Christian Andrews is endorsed by the Iowa State Education Association, Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club, Teamsters, Hawkeye Area Labor Council, and AFSCME. He deserves our vote.
Dick Rose, Mount Vernon