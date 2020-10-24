To the Editor:
I voted last week for Jodi Grover!
Jodi is compassionate, honest and open-minded. She will listen to your concerns and be a bipartisan voice in the House.
Being second oldest in a family of five children and raised on a farm near Rowley, Jodi is used to hard work and agriculture is a priority for her.
Jodi is an educator and wants our children to have a good education. She also cares about the elderly and will fight to end the privatization of Medicaid and increase our access to mental health services.
Please vote for Jodi Grover; she will make you proud!
Ellen Gaffney
Hazleton