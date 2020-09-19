At this point it doesn’t matter to me what the President or Joe Biden say. One wants to keep his job, the other one wants a job. Records we’ve lived with are all that matter now and they both have them, one, a record of four years the other 50 years.
Older people remember many elected leaders, none keep all their promises, a few keep some. President Trump has kept all (and much more) except one. He has yet to complete a health package. That is a good record. His personality is open to a fault, and he pays the price for it. But for one human to accomplish what has been accomplished in such a short time is certainly a harbinger of positive things to come for all of us.
The other, a 50-year record is a long time to enjoy public office, only to be left with a heavy trail of poor judgments made in foreign dealings which exposed America to international dangers, especially with the world’s most conniving nation – China.
Public self-deception is also manifested in this long record. Like other leaders, we are told how they are practicing Catholics, but the deception is as obvious as a wart on the tip of the nose because it’s well-known that church values life in all of its developing stages, and these leaders promote, in one way or another, abortion. Their focus is on the environment and saving the tree frog.
The good done in this country in the last four years is not negated by someone twisting the facts in the hope that enough voters will fail to know the difference. There’s still too many patriotic Americans who remember the yesterdays talked about today.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop