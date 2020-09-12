To the Editor:
We presently have a Buchanan County Supervisor who is serving for the concerns and welfare of the taxpayers and residents of Buchanan County, and is not into being a supervisor for the pay. Clayton Ohrt puts himself in the shoes of others to better understand them. He is willing to come to common ground when possible and investigates issues and communicates back. He has a passion to help people.
Clayton has the experience to serve us well from his knowledge of past work and positions as a city councilman, school board member, township trustee, energy management for the State of Iowa, skilled tradesman, past business owner, farm owner/operator, leadership roles in the community and veteran organizations along with serving his country as a war veteran. Clayton wants Buchanan County to be known for a place we all can be proud of, safe, and happy to live in.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Clayton Ohrt as Buchanan County Supervisor. This is a person I trust to do the right things.
Sharla Gudenkauf, Winthrop