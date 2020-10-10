To the Editor,
Subjects touched on during the September 29 debate had been fed to the public by the media a “million” times over. All that was really needed was for each candidate to reveal their party’s platform and then for the moderator to give time to the other candidate to ask questions relevant to that platform.
As a citizen, I want to know the direction people intend to take this country. If a different platform, from the one we’re living now, is not in conformity with the U.S. Constitution, what will keep those elected from absolute power?
As a citizen, I want to know how one or two minutes given in a debate can put flesh on the bones of any meaningful matter. Although the debate was old stuff, there were a couple two-part questions left unanswered that were important. Like: what does Biden think of the Black Lives Matter deception?
As a citizen, I want to know if a small group of renegades have been influenced by Germany’s actions in 1933 or Cuba’s takeover. If so, may their plans die of malnutrition, but what is happening on our streets seem so reminiscent: the ripping up society causing the people to beg for change. All history is not in books, it is also in memories.
As a citizen, I want to know how a freedom-loving people can listen to a perversion of the Democratic party’s past ideals and not fear for their country. I know we humans don’t always appreciate good things until they are gone, because we enjoy the excitement of change, but not all change is good and some have proven, in other countries bad and unalterable. We are all Americans and we need each other to vote for American ideals.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop