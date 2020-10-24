To the Editor:
I urge everyone to vote for my friend Joe Payne for county supervisor, not because he is my friend, but because of the kind of person he is. Joe is a devoted family man, a lifelong local resident who loves our community. He works tirelessly to support our youth and those who need help. He works for a non-profit helping our youth, he supports his church through volunteer work, and he is a member of several local organizations.
These are sufficient reasons to vote for Joe, but there are more. Joe believes in expanding opportunities for our young people. He believes in hiring capable people and letting them do their job. Micromanaging is not his style. Joe believes in being a faithful steward of public resources, using our tax money frugally and effectively
Joe Payne is a good man and he has great ideas. But there are even more reasons to vote for Joe. Look at the principled campaign he has conducted, always taking the high road. Joe does not engage in dirty politics and mudslinging. He responded to false accusations with dignity. Joe even reached out to the state auditor to make sure he was ok running for this office months ago. Joe is an ethical man.
Joe Payne is an honorable, ethical man, devoted to our county and I urge you to vote for him for county supervisor this November.
Dan Callahan
Independence