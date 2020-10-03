To the Editor:
Iowa Workforce and Development has been going through a transition period with the reorganization of the regions to meet requirements of [the] U.S. Department of Labor.
Buchanan County will be in a new 20-county region, which was previously seven counties. This has put much work on the backs of the chief elected officials [CEOs] from the counties. Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt is the CEO representing Buchanan County on the new 20-county region. Clayton Ohrt has been highly involved participating with the reorganization process developing and establishing 28E agreement for the region counties, recruitment of the local workforce board, hiring process of director and staff, developing by-laws, hiring a fiscal agent, and acquir[ing] service providers.
This all has to be accomplished within a limited budget and time frame to make sure sufficient dollars go to provide the needed services. Clayton Ohrt has been very dedicated and committed to the new North East Iowa Workforce area and engaged with process to make sure the citizens are served. All CEOs are from mixed political party affiliations and, unlike other governing bodies, this group has worked very well together to obtain results for betterment.
Clayton Ohrt has qualities of being a good team player and is a great asset of expertise to accomplish results.
Please support Clayton in November!
Ken Kammeyer
Bremer County Supervisor
Waverly
David Baker
Chair, Dubuque County Supervisor
Dubuque